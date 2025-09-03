BTC polls: Khampa vows to end BPF challenge in Chirang Duar; Hagrama hits back

Kokrajhar, Sept 3: Chirang Duar and Debargaon are under the spotlight in the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls, as two former close friends face off against each other in both constituencies.

Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) supremo Hagrama Mahilary is contesting against his former aide, now United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) candidate Khampa Borgoyari, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle closely watched across the state.

With the political heat rising in the region, both leaders have launched fierce attacks on each other.

“Khampa has done no work. UPPL has given him a ticket only to ensure his defeat,” Hagrama said on Wednesday while meeting grassroots workers at Chirang Duar.

At the same time, the BPF chief stressed that his focus remains on strengthening the party’s grassroots organisation rather than worrying about his opponents.

“I am the party’s candidate here to listen to grassroots workers and address their concerns. Who else is contesting against me is not my concern. I am confident of winning in both constituencies,” he said.

Hagrama’s comments came in response to Khampa’s statement at Santipur, Chirang Duar, on Tuesday, where the UPPL candidate vowed to end Hagrama’s challenge in 14 No. Chirang Duar.

“Hagrama has been campaigning across BTC, challenging me in Udalguri, Baksa, and Kokrajhar. But I promise, along with the UPPL, that we will defeat him here. UPPL will win this constituency, and no other party can succeed,” Khampa told the press.

He also expressed confidence that his move from the Hagrama-led BPF to Pramod Boro’s UPPL has strengthened his position. “Over 4,000 BPF supporters have already joined us, and many more are expected in the coming days,” he added.

The 14 No. Chirang Duar constituency is set for a tough contest on September 22, with six other candidates—including Congress’ Amiya Brahma and Independent Dr. Sangrang Brahma—also in the fray.