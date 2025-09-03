BTC polls: Independents, political heirs shake up Sept 22 contest with record nominations

Kokrajhar, Sept 3: The September 22 Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in recent years, with independents and political heirs setting the tone of the contest.

Reports indicate that the number of nominations filed this year is among the highest in the council’s history, with independents accounting for a significant share.

Their growing presence reflects a demand for alternatives beyond party politics, as many grassroots aspirants seek to connect directly with voters without the backing of any political party.

At the same time, descendants of seasoned leaders too are entering the fray in large numbers, banking on the goodwill and legacy built by their families over the decades.

Observers note that this dual surge—fresh-faced independents on one side and dynasty-backed candidates on the other—has rendered the electoral outcome highly unpredictable.

"The dual surge—fresh-faced independents on one side and dynasty-backed contenders on the other—has made the upcoming polls unpredictable. With parties also launching full-fledged campaigns, the contest is expected to turn into a three-cornered fight in several constituencies," an observer shared, requesting anonymity.

With political parties also mounting aggressive campaigns, several constituencies are expected to witness triangular battles.

A total of 118 candidates filed nominations for the upcoming BTC polls 2025 during the two days of filing.

The last day of the nomination also saw two of the heavyweights - United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) chief PramodBoro and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) supremo HagramaMohilary – filing their second nomination papers from Dotma and Debargaon constituencies, respectively.

Campaigning is already in full swing across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTC), marked by door-to-door outreach, public rallies and small community meetings.

The Election Commission will publish the final list of candidates after the scrutiny of nominations and the withdrawal process in the coming days.

As the poll date approaches, the big question is whether the momentum of independents and the influence of political families can challenge the dominance of traditional party candidates in what is being seen as a closely fought BTC election.