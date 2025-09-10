BTC polls: Gorkha Samaj throws weight behind UPPL across 39 seats

Kokrajhar, Sept 10: In a significant political announcement ahead of the BTC elections 2025, the BTR Gorkha Samaj has formally declared its support to the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) in 39 BTC constituency.

The declaration was made at a press meet held today evening at the Kokrajhar Press Club, which was addressed by the BGS president, Uttam Pradhan and secretary, Ashok Sarma.

The leaders informed that their decision followed an assurance from UPPL president and BTC chief executive member, Pramod Boro, who pledged to address the long-pending issues and demands of the Gorkha community if his party comes to power.

The key demands placed by the BTR Gorkha Samaj include recognition of land rights for Gorkhas in the council area, their inclusion under the protected class in BTC, one nominated MCLA and Executive Member position, setting up of a Gorkha Development Board, the introduction of a Nepali Department in Bodoland University etc.

While extending support to UPPL in 39 constituencies, the BGS has decided to back a Gorkha candidate from their community, Raju Dhakal, who is contesting from the Pasnoi Serfang constituency.

Speaking to reporters, president Uttam Pradhan said that the Gorkha community’s collective decision is aimed at strengthening their political representation in the BTC. “We are hopeful that under the leadership of Pramod Boro, our rightful demands will be fulfilled,” he added.