BTC Polls: BPF, UPPL manifestos out; Mohilary vows ‘triple’ development in region

Kokrajhar, Sept 14: The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) has pledged to “triple” the work done during its first three terms in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), with party chief Hagrama Mohilary urging voters to back the plough symbol in the upcoming elections.

Addressing a public meeting at Kalipukhuri High School playground in Kokrajhar’s 12 No. Salakati constituency on Saturday, Mohilary claimed that a BPF government formation this time is certain.

“Take as much money as you can from the tractor and lotus symbols but cast your vote only for the BPF,” he said.

Highlighting financial constraints, he added that the party does not even have money to fuel a helicopter and appealed to the public to contribute one or two rupees.

Mohilary outlined key promises, including immediate distribution of land pattas after forming the government, annual allocations of Rs 100 crore for youth employment, Rs 40 crore for women empowerment, Rs 50 crore for economically weaker sections, Rs 10 crore for senior citizens, and Rs 5 crore for differently-abled persons.

He assured that land-related proposals would be taken up in the first executive meeting, with pattas to be distributed within six months.

Claiming widespread support, Mohilary said all communities living in BTC are backing BPF, creating a strong wave in favour of the party. Responding to press queries, he refrained from controversies regarding the Village Council Development Committee (VCDC) system and ridiculed UPPL leader Biswajit Daimary’s claim of becoming BTC chief if BJP forms the government.

In the evening, Mohilary campaigned in Nayekgaon of 11 No. Baukhungri constituency for BPF candidate Dhaneswar Goyari, warning against UPPL candidate Ranjit Basumatary alias Ferenga, whom he described as an outsider whose hooliganism would not be tolerated, urging voters to cast their ballots peacefully.

Earlier on Saturday, Mohilary launched BPF’s 16-page manifesto at the party’s central office, containing 98 promises.

Key pledges include ensuring equal rights and development for all ethnic communities, providing land pattas, constructing community guest houses, reserving 50% of seats for women in VCDC elections, and establishing a mini BTC Secretariat in Udalguri.

Meanwhile, UPPL president Pramod Boro unveiled his party’s manifesto at the central election steering committee office in Titaguri on Sunday, joined by Cabinet Minister UG Brahma, MP Jayanta Basumatary and senior leaders.

The manifesto highlights five flagship schemes:

Maa Scheme: Support for women, including vendor grants up to ₹1 lakh and new skill centres.

Mati Scheme: Land rights, road connectivity for 3,100 villages, and parks for food, logistics, and heritage.

Jati Scheme: Community development, promotion of 18 mother tongue languages, and a cultural history museum.

Education Scheme: Gyan Swrang Bithangki scholarships for 1 lakh students, expansion of UPSC coaching to “Super 5000”, youth empowerment centres, skill training in 50 colleges, and an AI laboratory.

Peace or Happiness Mission: Household income guarantees, Fin Rwdwmkhang initiative, and a Bodoland International School for Peace and Happiness by 2027.

With both parties promising sweeping reforms, the manifestos underscore the fiercely competitive battle for control of the BTC in the upcoming elections.