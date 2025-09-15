BTC polls: BJP poised to emerge as single largest party, says CM Sarma

Kokrajhar, Sept 15: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed confidence on Monday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will emerge as the single largest party in the September 22 Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of a public meeting at Aflagaon, Dotma, Sarma said he envisions a “triple engine government” in BTC, comprising the BJP, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF).

“BJP will be emerge as the single largest party and we all have to move together for the sake of Bodoland’s progress,” he added.

The Chief Minister also stated that several candidates from other parties have sought BJP support. “For instance, Pramod Boro has approached us in Goibari. We have told candidates that whichever assures support and acknowledgment to BJP candidates and members at the ground level, we would support them,” he said.

On pre-poll violence in the region, Sarma drew a comparison with Assembly elections, noting that incidents are far fewer in BTR.

“Young people fight elections, so sometimes such incidents may occur. But overall, this year’s BTC poll campaigning has been peaceful,” he said, adding that large crowds at party meetings have made the polls “a festival in the region.”

Reiterating that BJP has no adversaries in the BTC polls, Sarma said the party aims to move forward inclusively.

“I would want everybody — be it Pramod Boro, Hagrama Mohilary, Anjali Daimary — to be part of it,” he said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would guide this collaborative approach. “This bandwagon would drive on oil filled by Narendra Modi,” he jested.

Sarma also highlighted the region’s potential for development across industrialisation, tourism, and agriculture. “If everybody comes together, we would be able to take the region towards progress. Our approach is 100% positive,” he said.

He clarified that BJP’s contest would primarily be against the two main regional parties — BPF and UPPL — noting that in some areas, such as Harisingha, the party did not field a candidate. Asked about the Congress, Sarma dismissed its prospects, saying, “Zero.”