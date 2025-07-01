BTC polls: Battle lines drawn in Deborgao as EM’s wife to face off with BPF’s Hagrama

Chirang, July 1: With the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections drawing closer, political developments across constituencies have taken a dramatic turn — especially in Kokrajhar’s Deborgao constituency where BTC Executive Member (EM) Ranjit Basumatary has declared that his wife will contest against former BTC Chief and BPF supremo Hagrama Mohilary.

At a massive beneficiary meeting held on Monday at the Santipur High School playground in Chirang, Basumatary made the announcement.

The meeting, organised under various government schemes, saw significant participation from BTC and state representatives, adding fuel to the charged political atmosphere.

“Under the leadership of Pramod Boro, we have ensured development and peace in BTC. If Hagrama chooses to contest from Deborgao, I am ready, my wife will be the UPPL’s candidate from there. Let the people decide who truly stands with them,” Ranjit said, exuding confidence that the people of Deborgao would support him once again, even if indirectly through his wife’s candidature.

The contest has become more intriguing as rival camps strengthen their hold in key municipal constituencies. In Chirang’s 14 No. Chiran Door Municipal constituency, questions are swirling about whether BTR Chief Pramod Boro himself will contest.

The seat has historically been a BPF stronghold, with former BTC Deputy Chief Khampa Borgoyari representing it for years before losing to Ranjit Basumatary in the last election. Borgoyari, who has now switched to the UPPPL, is once again ready to defend his turf.

Speaking at the Chirang event, Borgoyari said, “The doors of development in 14 Chirang Howra were opened by me. There was no road, no school, no electricity. I brought change here. If any big leader like Hagrama comes to contest in this constituency, it will be a mistake, the people here know who truly worked for them. In the end, the election will show who is a hero and who becomes zero.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary said the gathering itself reflected the growing trust in the BTC’s leadership.

“The presence of over ten thousand beneficiaries proves the good work done by the BTC government. Today, peace and brotherhood prevail in the BTR region under Pramod Boro’s leadership, and development is reaching the last mile,” Narzary said, urging the people to remain vigilant against those who attempt to disrupt the region’s stability.

Meanwhile, allegations of violence and intimidation have also surfaced. Khampa Borgoyari accused BPF supporters of inciting tensions in parts of Udalguri district.

With the UPPPL determined to contest all 40 seats and aiming for a decisive win, the upcoming polls are set to test both old loyalties and new alliances across the region.