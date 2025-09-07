BTC polls: Baksa sees nine withdrawals, 52 candidates left in fray

Baksa, Sept 7: Nine candidates have withdrawn their nominations for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections in Baksa district on the final day of withdrawal.

The candidates who opted out of the contest are Sumit Kumar Boro (independent, Baganpara), Biren Mashahary (independent, Mathanguri), Sabita Ramchiary (independent, Mushalpur), Gauri Sankar Sarania (Raijor Dal, Mushalpur), Nabin Goyari (independent, Salbari); Debabrata Sarkar (independent, Mathanguri); Kankan Kalita (independent, Dihira), Jyotish Das (independent, Dihira), Ramchandra Das (independent, Dihira). With these withdrawals, the total number of candidates in the fray now stand at 52 across six constituencies of Baksa district.

Earlier, a total of 61 candidates had filed 64 nomination papers for the six constituencies – 20-Mathanguri (Open), 21-Salbari (ST), 22-Koklabari (ST), 23-Dihira (Open), 24-Mushalpur (ST), and 25-Baganpara (ST). The scrutiny of nomination papers, conducted on September 4, found all 64 papers valid.

Meanwhile, election observers deputed by the Assam State Election Commission, Arindom Barua (Mathanguri and Salbari), Pranjal Choudhury (Mushalpur and Baganpara), and Diganta Das (Koklabari and Dihira) held meetings with the district officials and reviewed election preparedness.

Observer Choudhury has already held detailed discussions with District Commissioner and District Election Officer Gautam Das regarding smooth and efficient conduct of the forthcoming elections.

Arindom Barua held discussions with the Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Salbari, and other officials regarding election arrangements in the subdivision. He will be available for public interaction at the Observer Cell, Forest IB, near Bansbari Outpost.