BTC polls: 956 officials attend first phase of election training at Udalguri

Udalguri, Sept 8: The first phase of training of polling personnel for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections 2025 was conducted on September 6 at the Tangla College.

A total of 956 presiding officers and polling officials participated in the training session.

The inaugural session was graced by the district commissioner of Udalguri, Pulak Patgiri, who, in his address, highlighted the importance of training in ensuring a free, fair, and smooth election process. He emphasised the crucial roles and responsibilities of presiding and polling officials, and encouraged them to carry out their duties with dedication, noting that election duty is a significant part of nation-building.

The election observers for the Bhergaon RO area, Bhupesh Chandra Das, joint secretary of the State government, and Dithakananda Hazarika, additional secretary of the State government, also addressed the gathering at the training session.

They underlined the importance of thorough training and urged upon polling officials to remain committed and vigilant in carrying out their assigned responsibilities.

The next phase of training is scheduled at the Tangla College on September 8, followed by a training session at the Udalguri College from September 9 to September 10, informed Sashi Kumar Deka, in-charge of the personnel and training cell. The training programme was coordinated by Pragya Jyoti Laskar, other senior officials of the district administration of Udalguri, and the master trainers appointed for the BTC elections.

This comes after the withdrawal of nominations; three contesting candidates withdrew their nomination papers in Udalguri election district on September 6.

Khagen Rabha of Indian National Congress (INC) from 31 Khwirwbari ST, Jiban Rabha, independent candidate of 32 Bhergaon ST and Ganda khungur Basumatary, independent candidate of 38 Bhairabkunda ST constituency withdrew their nomination papers. With this, now there will be 68 candidates of different political parties and independents in the fray in the forthcoming BTC elections in Udalguri district.