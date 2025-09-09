BTC polls: 600 UPPL, BJP members switch sides to join BPF in Thuribari

Bijni, Sept 9: With the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections fast approaching, political winds are shifting rapidly as party loyalties continue to fracture.

In a major boost for the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), nearly 600 workers from the rival camp, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), joined the party in the 19-No. Thuribari Council constituency on Monday.

The BPF also inaugurated a new election office at the Bijni's Baghorgaon weekly market, which was formally opened by Bijni District BPF President Robiram Khaklari.

The induction ceremony followed the inauguration of the election office of Khalilur Rahman, BPF candidate for Thuribari.

On this occasion, former UPPL General Secretary Jafar Ali, along with 334 UPPL members and 260 BJP members, pledged their allegiance to the BPF.

The new entrants were welcomed with traditional phulam gamosas by candidate Khalilur Rahman and district party leaders, signalling a symbolic gesture of unity and acceptance.

Speaking to the media, Khalilur Rahman (BPF) said, “There are many small parties in the fray, but the main opposition to the BPF in this election comes from the UPPL and the BJP. I’m proud to share that a total of 595 individuals have joined us from these two parties. I sincerely thank each and every person who has placed their trust in us and decided to join our movement.

Rahman said he had narrowly lost twice in past elections by just a few votes. But now, as part of a strong, united party with growing support across the region, he believes they have the strength to secure victory this time.

With such significant defections, the BPF appears to be gaining ground in Thuribari, intensifying the contest as election day draws closer.