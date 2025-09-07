BTC polls: 56 candidates, 7 constituencies, one intense battle in Chirang

Chirang, Sept 7: Chirang is gearing up for a high-stakes electoral battle, with 56 candidates set to contest across seven constituencies in the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections scheduled for September 22.

The final tally followed the withdrawal of six nominations on Saturday.

In the 17th Subaijhar constituency, independents Rosoraj Basumatary and Guneshwar Goyari, along with David Basumatary of the National Roadmap Party of India, pulled out of the race.

From the 19th Thuribari (Open) constituency, AGP’s Parthajit Roy, independent candidates Pawan Tarafdar and Sekhar Kumar Bhowmik, also withdrew their papers.

The final constituency-wise picture stands as follows: Chirang (13) – 7 candidates; Chirang Duar (14) – 7 candidates, including heavyweights Hagrama Mohilary and Khampa Borgoyari; Kajalgaon (15) – 5 candidates; Nichima (16) – 6 candidates; Subaijhar (17) – 6 candidates; Manas Serfang (18) – 6 candidates; and Thuribari (19) – 19 candidates.

District Election Officer and Chirang Deputy Commissioner Jatin Bora briefed the press on the overall poll scenario, while Bijni SDO Arijit Mahajan outlined details of the four constituencies under his subdivision.

The campaign rhetoric has intensified, with the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) sharpening its attack on the ruling UPPL. Rinjoy Boro, Youth President of the BPF, said the ruling party had “failed to deliver on its promises.”

Rinjoy Boro, Youth President of the BPF, said the party had been reaching out to people to explain how the BTC Council functions — from providing government jobs to carrying out development works and other essential activities.

He alleged that farmers and students received no support, jobs promised by the ruling UPPL never materialised, and overall development remained “zero”.

“They even pledged to establish a Northeastern Institute of Medical Sciences in Chirang district, which never came up,” Boro said, adding that the public now wanted to place its trust back in Hagrama Mohilary and the BPF.

Echoing the sentiment, Paniram Brahma, MCLA candidate from Kajalgaon, said, “The turnout of people in our favour clearly shows that we will win without doubt. We are confident of securing victory by a margin of more than 4,000 votes.”

According to official data, there are 3,98,643 voters in the district.

With several high-profile names and political heavyweights in the fray, Chirang appears poised for an intense contest as the BTC elections approach.