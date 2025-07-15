BTC polls: 30 rival members cross over to BPF; Hagrama targets 29 Council seats

Chirang, July 15: Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) leader Hagrama Mohilary appears to be more confident than ever as he continues to draw fresh support to his camp ahead of the crucial Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

On Tuesday, Mohilary welcomed 30 new members into the BPF fold at a joining ceremony at the party’s district office in Kajalgaon, Chirang.

The new entrants include former leaders and workers from the Congress, BJP, and AIUDF — a sign, Mohilary said, of the growing trust in BPF’s leadership.

“Today, 30 respected leaders and workers from Congress, AIUDF, and BJP have joined us. It shows that people across parties are reposing their faith in BPF once again,” Mohilary told the press.

Mohilary spent the day interacting with madrasa teachers and Alim Ulema from Udalguri and Baksa districts. He assured them that their concerns would be addressed once the BPF government is formed.

“We had fruitful discussions with Alim Ulema and madrasa teachers in Chirang, Baksa, and Udalguri. They shared their issues, and I have promised them that once our government is back, we will solve these problems,” he said.

The BPF chief laid out a bold prediction for the upcoming polls, declaring that the party would secure a decisive mandate.

“In Udalguri district alone, out of 10 constituencies, we will win at least seven. In Tamulpur, we will win all three, and Mushalpur will also give us three seats. In Chirang and Kokrajhar combined, we expect at least 16 seats,” Mohilary said, adding confidently, “So, this time we are heading for a total of 29 seats.”

In a pointed remark aimed at his rival, UPPL chief Pramod Boro, Mohilary said, “Pramod Boro will not win anything as luck is not on his side. At best, he might get one or two seats. I have been serving people for 17 years without any corruption. People know who they can trust.”

Referring to the previous controversy surrounding bribery allegations, he clarified, “The accusations of bribery are not about my corruption — that has already been proven false. Let the truth be clear. I don’t hold meetings with the Chief Minister because he is from BJP and I am with BPF. There is no ‘big brother’ here."