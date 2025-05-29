BTC polls 2025: NDA partners chart independent paths; AGP to contest 10 seats

Bijni/Kokrajhar, May 29: As election fever grips the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), political dynamics are shifting swiftly ahead of the much-anticipated Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls.

In a latest development, all three major constituents of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA)—the BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL)—to go solo in the upcoming election.

While the BJP has already declared candidates in all 40 BTC constituencies, the AGP on Thursday confirmed it would independently contest 10 seats.

“Right now, we have identified 10 constituencies where we will contest independently. Preparations have already begun,” said Apurba Bhattacharjee, Vice President of the AGP Central Committee, while addressing a party workers’ meet in Bijni.

Bhattacharjee clarified that there has been no formal discussion within the alliance about contesting together, though the door remains open for tactical cooperation. “If there are constituencies where no NDA allies are contesting, we will not disrupt the alliance,” he added.

He also highlighted AGP’s commitment to represent the interests of the marginalised and deprived communities in the region.

Meanwhile, UPPL, another key NDA ally and the party in power in the BTC, has already ramped up its campaign.

On Thursday, Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Boro distributed land settlement certificates to 1,245 landless families during a ceremonial event held at the Kazigaon Garopara Youth Sports Club Playground.

“We are committed to ensuring that no family in our region remains landless,” Boro said, addressing the gathering. He further announced that over 1,500 families in Parbatjhora constituency are next in line and will receive their land titles by July 10.

UPPL is also gearing up to launch the second phase of its flagship initiative, Bwiswmuthi 2.0, in June. The upgraded programme is expected to fast-track land title distribution and streamlines beneficiary identification, making the process more efficient and transparent.

As alliances strain and each partner marches to its own drum, voters in the BTR can expect a high-voltage, multi-cornered contest in the coming weeks.