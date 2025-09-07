BTC polls: 15 withdrawals leave 100 in fray in Kokrajhar district

Kokrajhar, Sept 7: The final list of contesting candidates for the BTC Elections 2025 in Kokrajhar district for 12 constituencies has been completed.

On the last day of withdrawal nominations today, 15 candidates withdrew their candidatures, bringing the total number of contesting candidates in the district to 100, after one earlier rejection of nomination paper in 2-Guma constituency under Gossaigaon sub-division during scrutiny.

In Kokrajhar Sadar sub-division, six withdrawals were recorded. In 7-Fakiragram (Open) constituency, four independent candidates Nilambar Roy, Shukur Ali, Khanindra Chandra Roy and Tozammel Hoque Mandal withdrew their candidatures. In 9-Banargaon (ST) constituency, Kumud Chandra Narzary withdrew, while in 11-Baukhungri (ST) constituency, Lakhiraj Basumatary also withdrew. With this, 43 candidates are now in the fray from Kokrajhar Sadar sub-division.

In Gossaigaon subdivision, nine candidates withdrew their nomination papers. In 2-Guma (Open) constituency, three candidates Nileswar Roy, Gopin Hasda and Jishu Mardi withdrew. In 3-Srirampur (Non-ST) constituency, three candidates Olsen Kumar Kisku, Junash Marandi and Shaizul Islam withdrew their papers. From 4-Jamduar (ST) constituency, Billygraham Wary withdrew, while in 5-Soraibil (ST) constituency, Lalji Narzary withdrew their nominations. In 6-Kachugaon (ST) constituency, Biswasing Mushahary also withdrew his candidature. This brings the total number of contesting candidates from Gossaigaon sub-division to 48.

In 1-Parbatjhora (ST) constituency under Parbatjhora sub-division, no withdrawal was recorded, and all nine candidates remain in the fray.

Meanwhile, the concerning Returning Officers of these constituencies today allotted the symbols for the contesting independent candidates.

The symbols were allotted to the contesting independent candidates as per their choice, informed Masanda M Pertin, Returning Officer and District Commissioner of Kokrajhar.

Meanwhile, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) president and BTC Chief Pramod Boro on Saturday asserted that his party is poised to form the next BTC government with an absolute majority.

Addressing an election rally at Harinaguri in Baokhungri constituency in support of UPPL candidate Ranjit Basumatary, Boro said that the BPF has lost its ground due to Hagrama Mohilary’s “autocratic” style of leadership. “The BPF has been rejected by the people as well as its allies. Kokrajhar is no longer a BPF stronghold—it belongs to the UPPL now,” Boro said, while addressing the meeting.

He further claimed that public support for the UPPL has grown significantly across all 40 constituencies, with over 5,000 to 15,000 families in each area already aligned with the party. The party will formally kick off its election campaign on Sunday in Mushalpur with a mega rally, which is likely to attract around 50,000 supporters. BTC election is delicately poised as other political parties have also started camping with their supporters.