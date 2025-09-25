BTC poll results on Sept 26: Kokrajhar ready for counting, CM confident of NDA win

Kokrajhar, Sept 25: With the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election results set to be declared on September 26, preparations are complete for a transparent counting process in Kokrajhar district.

The political contest has pitted the BJP, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), all part of the NDA alliance, against one another, with the outcome set to determine the council’s next ruling dispensation.

Counting will begin at 8 am on Friday under strict supervision of the District Commissioner and Returning Officer.

On Thursday, the Kokrajhar District Administration conducted the Second Level Randomisation of counting personnel at the DC’s Conference Hall in the presence of General Observers, SDOs, and other officials.

Counting supervisors, assistants and micro-observers were systematically grouped constituency-wise for deployment at the counting halls.

A second round of training for counting staff was also held at Kokrajhar University, focusing on familiarising officials with counting protocols, postal ballot handling, and strict adherence to Election Commission guidelines.

The District Commissioner held a final coordination meeting with all Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) to reinforce preparedness and ensure impartiality.

Acknowledging the political context, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, said the sudden demise of cultural icon Zubeen Garg had disrupted the BJP’s campaign momentum.

“The way we worked during the campaign, we expected a very good result. But the last three days were a setback for us as we had to withdraw from campaigning and focus entirely on Zubeen’s cremation. Perhaps we may not get the results we initially expected, but it will still be better than last time,” Sarma said.

He also highlighted that while BJP, UPPL, and BPF are all NDA allies, the post-result scenario will determine coalition formations.

“Congress will not get anything — that is sure. The 40 seats will be divided among three parties, but all three cannot form a government together. It may be BPF and UPPL, UPPL and BJP, or BPF and BJP. The results tomorrow will decide how things go,” he remarked.

With security tightened and administrative arrangements in place, all eyes will be on Kokrajhar on Friday as counting unfolds for one of the most closely watched elections in Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Region.