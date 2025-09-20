BTC poll campaign ends quietly as parties mourn Zubeen Garg's sudden demise

Chirang, Sep 20: Campaigning for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election concluded today on an unusually subdued note, as political parties across the region suspended their scheduled programmes in mourning of eminent singer and youth icon, Zubeen Garg, whose untimely demise has left Assam in shock. .

At the close of campaigning, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) president and BTC chief executive member Pramod Boro expressed deep grief over the loss.

“Since yesterday, we have been going through a very difficult and sad time.On behalf of our party, UPPL, we are organising shradhanjali across 40 districts this evening. While tributes were offered informally in many places yesterday, today we will participate formally and pray for the eternal peace of his soul. I will be present in Kokrajhar as we await his last arrival to pay our final respects in his homeland of Assam,” Boro said.

Recalling Garg’s contribution to the Bodo community, Boro noted, “Zubeen Da played a significant role in promoting Boro culture and lent his voice to several of our songs. In the coming days, we will introduce schemes in his memory.”

Boro also briefly touched upon his party’s tenure and the forthcoming elections scheduled for September 22.

“The people of Bodoland entrusted us with the responsibility to serve for five years. Many projects have been completed and several are in progress. We undertook initiatives that earlier governments had neglected. I extend my sincere gratitude to the people of Bodoland for enabling five years of peace, harmony and development. We remain committed to working together in the years ahead,” he said.

Ordinarily marked by rallies, fiery speeches, and political attacks, the end of campaigning this time unfolded in an atmosphere of mourning, with leaders and supporters uniting in tribute to the singer whose voice transcended boundaries.