BTC passes Land & Revenue Bill swiftly; Opposition sees red

Kokrajhar, July 31: The one-day session of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Legislative Assembly concluded on Thursday with the passage of The BTC Land & Revenue Regulation (Application, Adaptation & Modification) Bill, 2025 — a landmark legislation aimed at empowering the Council to independently address regional land and revenue matters.

In addition to the bill, several new welfare schemes were also introduced during the session.

However, proceedings were marred by sharp opposition protests, with leaders alleging that the bill was passed without adequate deliberation.

Opposition leader Derhasat Basumatary accused the ruling party of stifling debate on what he described as a crucial legislative move.

“Paragraph 3, Column B of the BTC Accord clearly states that BTC has the authority to make laws, but the ruling party passed this bill without proper study or debate. We had demanded time for meaningful discussion, but the bill was introduced and passed within minutes. This is not how democratic institutions should function,” Basumatary told the press.

BTC Executive Member Ranjit Basumatary staunchly defended the bill, arguing that it was necessary to correct the complications left behind by the previous Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) regime.

“Earlier, land matters would travel from the Circle Office to the Deputy Commissioner, then to the Board of Revenue, and eventually to the High Court. We couldn’t resolve most disputes at the BTC level. This bill changes that. Such matters can now be resolved at the Board of Revenue level itself, reducing delays,” he said.

Countering opposition claims, he presented data to support the ruling coalition’s land settlement record.

“Out of 36,687 total households, 44,409 families have already been given land settlements under our tenure. What did the previous government achieve between 2003 and 2019? Just 1,623 families,” he claimed, breaking down the figures.

Derhasat also raised the issue of agrarian distress. “Farmers have lost crops due to extreme heat, and we had asked the government to take special measures and offer relief. But there was no discussion at all.”

He added that despite submitting a list of questions for the session — including issues such as pending compensation for families of Bodoland movement martyrs and the lack of third- and fourth-grade government appointments between 2021 and 2025 — none were taken up.

BTC Executive Member Gautam Das also took a swipe at Opposition leader and former BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary, criticising his continued absence from the Assembly.

“It’s unfortunate and disappointing that Hagrama Mohilary has failed to attend any Assembly sessions in the last five years, barring the inaugural one. If leaders don’t show up, how can they claim to represent the people’s voice?” Das said.

He further emphasised that the Pramod Boro-led BTC administration was operating in mission mode to drive socio-economic growth in the region.

The BTC Land & Revenue Regulation Bill, 2025 is being seen as a pivotal legislative move, granting the Council greater administrative autonomy over land and revenue management within the Bodoland Territorial Region.