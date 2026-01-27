BTC marks 6th Bodo Peace Accord Day, vows to implement pending clauses

Kokrajhar, Jan 27: The BPF led Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) government, on Tuesday, observed the 6th Bodo Peace Agreement Day at the BTC Legislative Assembly auditorium, Bodofa Nwgwr, in Kokrajhar, reaffirming its commitment to implement the remaining provisions of the historic peace accord.

Addressing a gathering as the chief guest, BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary said discussions would be held with the state and central governments to ensure the implementation of the pending clauses of the Bodo Peace Agreement.

“Today is the 6th Bodo Peace Agreement Day and on behalf of the BTC government, we are celebrating and observing the occasion. It is the responsibility and duty of the government to fulfil the remaining clauses of the peace agreement between the Government of India, Government of Assam, ABSU, NDFB and UPPO,” Mohilary said.

He assured that the BTC government would actively pursue talks to grant Scheduled Tribe (Hills) status to Bodo residents of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao Autonomous Councils, which are covered under both the BTC and BTR accords.

“There are a few remaining clauses, such as the demand for ST (Hills) status for Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao. I will discuss it with the state government and will work to implement these demands,” he added.

Mohilary further expressed confidence that the developmental commitments outlined in the accord would be implemented in a phased manner.

“The developmental projects mentioned in the Bodo Peace Agreement will undoubtedly be implemented by the government,” he said.

Earlier in the day, as part of the Accord Day programme, the BTC Chief offered floral tributes to the statue of Bodofa Upendranath Brahma at the BTC Secretariat.

The event was followed by the felicitation of the signatories of the Bodo Peace Agreement and a meeting attended by political leaders, representatives of signatory organisations and community members.

The programme was attended by Assam Cabinet Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma, UPPL MLA Lawrence Islary, Kokrajhar MP Rwngwra Narzary, BTC Chief Executive Member Mihineswar Basumatary, and leaders from the Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS), ABSU and NDFB.

Leaders at the event stressed the need for continued dialogue, timely implementation of the accord and sustained peace to ensure inclusive development across the Bodoland Territorial Region.

The Bodo Peace Agreement, signed on January 27, 2020, was a landmark accord aimed at bringing lasting peace and stability to the Bodoland region.

The agreement was signed between the Government of India, Government of Assam, All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) factions and the United Bodo People’s Organisation (UPPO).