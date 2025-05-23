BTC Elections: Singhal reviews strategy in Kokrajhar; mass joining in UPPL at Bijni

Kokrajhar/ Bijni, May 23: As the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, tentatively scheduled for September, draw closer, Cabinet Minister and Kokrajhar district election observer Ashok Singhal visited the district on Thursday to assess preparations.

During his visit, Singhal chaired a strategic meeting with BJP district and mandal leaders at the party office, where election preparedness and strategy were discussed in detail. Based on inputs gathered from the ground, Singhal is expected to submit a comprehensive report to senior party leadership. The report will likely influence the BJP's decision on the number of constituencies it will contest in the BTC polls.

When questioned about the party's contesting strategy, Singhal stated that the final decision rests with the Chief Minister and the State BJP President. He reiterated the party's commitment to working for the aspirations of the people.

Bijni:

In Bijni, momentum is building for the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) as a large number of locals joined the party in a mass induction event held on Thursday. The joining programme was conducted in the presence of BTC Executive Member Dhananjay Basumatary.

Basumatary expressed confidence in the development initiatives undertaken by the BJP-led NDA government and attributed the rising support for UPPL to the leadership of BTC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Boro.

"People across various constituencies are joining UPPL because they resonate with the vision and mission of CEM Pramod Boro," Basumatary told the press.

He also credited the peace and development achieved under Boro’s leadership for the growing public support, while taking a dig at former BPF leader Hagrama Mohilary.

"Hagrama Mohilary may have ruled the BTR for 17 years, but he can no longer revive his influence—he is like an old tiger now," Basumatary remarked.