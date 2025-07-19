BTC distributes land pattas to 862 families in Chirang, targets 14,000 by August

Chirang, July 19: The Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) administration, on Saturday, distributed land pattas to 862 families in Laimuthi, near the India-Bhutan border in Chirang district.

The land rights certificates were granted to beneficiaries from 31 villages as part of a broader initiative by the BTC to regularise long-standing claims of tribal and indigenous populations residing in forest areas.

Addressing the event, executive member of the council, Ranjit Kumar Basumatary, said, “This is just the beginning. Today, we have covered 862 families, but our target is to provide land pattas to over 14,000 families across 118 villages in Chirang district by the end of July or early August. Every eligible family will receive up to one bigha of land. Nearly 6,000 pattas will be approved today itself.”

He further informed that the second phase will cover around five villages from forest areas, benefitting approximately 14,000 families.

“By July 25, an additional 15,000 to 17,000 families from revenue areas will also receive land rights,” he added.

Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary lauded the initiative, stating that the programme reflects a people-centric approach under the leadership of BTR Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro.

“We are deeply committed to ensuring land rights for our indigenous brothers and sisters. This effort wouldn’t have been possible without the cooperation of the Central and state governments. Under Pramod Boro’s leadership, the BTR is witnessing inclusive growth and a brighter future," the MP said.



The event was attended by several key figures, including Lok Sabha MP from Kokrajhar Jayanta Kumar Basumatary, Sidli MLA Nirmal Kumar Brahma, Executive Member Saikhong Basumatary, Chirang Forest Conservator Kunjun Basumatary, Additional Commissioner Shilpita Kalita, and other senior officials and political leaders from the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL).

The BTR administration’s move addresses long-pending demands of landless forest dwellers, ensuring legal recognition and protection of their rights.