'BTC CEM must be from BJP,' says CM; vows to streamline administration in 1 year

Guwahati, Sept 18: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will emerge as the most favoured political force in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

Speaking to the press at a campaign rally in Darrangajuli, Sarma stressed that BJP’s support base is steadily increasing and the people are "recognising the party’s role in ensuring stability and development".

“We are witnessing that BJP will emerge as the most favoured party. We, the BPF, UPPL and BJP, are contesting the BTC polls independently, but all are part of the NDA. We are playing together as one team,” Sarma said.

Assuring improved governance in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) if voted to power, Sarma promised an end to bureaucratic delays.

“We will provide an effortless, streamlined delivery of services to the people of BTC, just like we are doing across Assam. I believe the Chief Executive Member (CEM) in BTC should be from the BJP. I will clear everything within one year and streamline the administration,” he asserted.

Responding to questions about social hierarchies in the region, Sarma dismissed the notion that Bodo Kacharis were being treated as “second-class citizens”.

“I believe people who don’t get the benefits of government schemes are second-class citizens; not caste-wise, but scheme-wise. I don’t classify citizens by caste; I classify them by whether they are included in schemes,” he said.

On the issue of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Sarma criticised those questioning the inclusion of names.

“The NRC has not yet been finalised and published. How can anyone say a name is not there? Who knows, it may be listed later,” he remarked.

He also highlighted discrepancies in the ‘D-voter’ issue, pointing out the drastic reduction of registered Bengali Hindus.

“At one time, Bengali Hindus numbered around 2 lakh; now in five years, it has reduced to 25,000. It will reduce further. But many Bengali Hindus have won cases in court by producing proper documents such as the 1971 refugee certificate or camp certificate. Whatever cases I saw in the tribunal, none were declared foreigners,” he added.

On the upcoming BTC elections, Sarma exuded optimism about a fair and peaceful contest. “The BTAD elections will go well with all political parties contesting peacefully. As for minority votes, the maximum share will go to Congress,” he said, taking a jibe at the Grand Old Party.