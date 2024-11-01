BTR becomes first Sixth Schedule Council in NE to digitise land records

Kokrajhar, Nov 1: Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Executive Member (EM) for Land Revenue, Ranjit Basumatary, reiterated the commitment of the Pramod Boro-led BTR to address land-related matters and implement people-friendly policies.

Speaking at a crucial meeting held at the BTR Secretariat, the focus was on discussing the draft Land Policy for allotment, settlement and lease for tea growers and small tea garden owners.

EM Basumatary informed the attendees that the Bodoland Territorial Council has become the first and only Sixth Schedule Council in the entire Northeast to digitise land records for all its revenue villages, facilitating online land revenue-related services for citizens. He elaborated that over 2,00,000 land pattas have been issued in the past four years. Under Mission Bwiswmuthi 1.0, a total of 80,073 land-related issues have been resolved out of 100,141 online applications received.

He further shared that 16 land- and revenue-related services are now available for citizens on BTR's innovative Mission Bwiswmuthi 1.0 portal. Basumatary urged the members of the Small Tea Growers' Association to disseminate this information widely to encourage others to resolve their land-related issues. It was also discussed in the meeting that the same policy will be applicable for rubber cultivation as well.

During the meeting, BTR EMs Dr Dharma Narayan Das and Dr Nilut Swargiary highlighted the BTR's initiatives for smooth resolution of land-related matters in the BTR and expressed satisfaction over the formulation of a land policy under the guidance and leadership of BTR Chief Executive Member, Pramod Boro.

Members of the BTR Small Tea Growers' Association offered various suggestions regarding the draft policy and expressed their satisfaction with the proactive role of the BTR government. The draft policy was elaborately explained by BTR Secretary and Director of Land Record and Survey, Dhiraj Soud. The meeting was also attended by BTR Secretary Sujit Baglary and OSD to CEM Rintu Boro.