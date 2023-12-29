BTC adopts resolution for Green Bodoland and child rights

Kokrajhar, Dec 29: The one-day winter session of the BTC was held on Thursday at the Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly, Bodofa Nwgwr in Kokrajhar.

Two important resolutions have been passed in the house after prolonged discussion among the members of the Bodoland Legislative Assembly.

Among the two resolutions, the first was to make Bodoland green with initiatives for large-scale tree plantations in BTR, reduction of plastic-generated pollution, sustainable groundwater management, wetland conservation, etc. for which 1% of the budget has been allocated.

In another resolution, focussing on child rights, BTR aims to achieve a region free from child-labour, child marriage, child exploitation and child trafficking. A budget of 2% has been earmarked for the same.

BTR Chief Pramod Boro, who moved both the resolutions, explained the need to ensure environmentally sustainable development in line with the best practices and principles to ensure a green planet.

During the session, Boro informed that a total of 259 teaching and non-teaching staff from 10 venture degree colleges in BTR have been provincialized in partial fulfilment of the Bodo Peace Accord 2020. At the same time, the house was also informed that the services of a total of 79 assistant professors, 65 tutors, 108 administration staff and 7 office staff as tutors will also be provincialized along with the colleges.

BTR Chief Promod Boro also informed the house that an advertisement for filling up the 1216 posts of elementary teachers will be announced shortly by the council government, which certainly addresses the shortfall of teachers in the government or provincialized elementary schools.

The house also paid tributes to veteran politician former minister Sarat Borkataki, former MP Bhadreswar Tanti, former MLA Aasahaque Ali and actor Jayanta Das, who passed away recently.