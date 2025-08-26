BTC adds Koch Rajbongshi language in 14 LP schools across Kokrajhar, Chirang

Chirang, August 26: The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) government has formally introduced the Koch Rajbongshi language as an additional subject in 14 Lower Primary schools across the region. Of these, nine are in Kokrajhar and five in Chirang district.

Addressing the press at Sapaguri MI Primary School in Chirang on Tuesday, Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary said the move reflects BTC’s commitment to preserving and promoting the cultural and linguistic identity of all communities in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

“This initiative by CEM Pramod Boro is part of a larger agenda to give equal importance to all 26 communities of the BTR. The idea is to protect and nurture the culture and language of every community here,” Narzary said, expressing hope that the Koch Rajbongshi language would eventually gain recognition it deserves.

He noted that dictionaries in 16 indigenous languages are already available and stressed on the importance of unity in fostering development. “We have a significant number of Koch Rajbongshi people here, and without them our society won’t function properly,” he said.

The MP also informed that teacher recruitment for Koch Rajbongshi and Adivasi languages has already begun, alongside efforts to prepare textbooks. “We might face some challenges in the beginning, but eventually it will be smooth,” Narzary added.

Earlier in February, during Bir Chilarai Diwas celebrations in Bijni, CEM Boro had pledged to address the long-standing challenges of the Koch Rajbongshi community.

He also announced steady progress on the Koch Rajbongshi Cultural and Research Centre in Sidli, reaffirming BTC’s commitment to safeguarding the community’s heritage.