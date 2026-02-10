BTC Accord turns 24: Assam CM, Mohilary pitch youth entrepreneurship, unity

Kokrajhar, Feb 10: The 24th Bodoland Accord Day was observed across Kokrajhar on Tuesday with tributes, large public participation and renewed political commitments, marking 24 years since the signing of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Accord in 2003.

The day-long commemorations began at the BTC Secretariat, where floral tributes were paid to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, the iconic Bodo leader and chief architect of the Bodoland movement.

BTC Chief Executive Member (CEM) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) president Hagrama Mohilary offered garlands at the Bodofa statue and paid homage.

Mohilary later visited the Boroland Martyrs’ Cemetery at Debargaon, where he laid wreaths in memory of those who lost their lives during the Bodoland movement.

A large public meeting was held from 11 am at the Green Field near the BTC Secretariat, drawing thousands of people from across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the programme as chief guest, accompanied by cabinet minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, senior officials and other dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, Sarma said the BTC Accord had transformed Bodoland into a region defined by peace, coordination and development.

“More than two decades after the signing of the BTC Accord, Bodoland today stands as a symbol of peace and mutual understanding. I extend my heartfelt greetings to the people of BTC and pay my respects to Gurudev Garikhoraon Brahma and Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma,” he said.

Recalling the signing of the accord on February 10, 2003, Sarma noted that it was concluded under the leadership of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and then Union home minister Lal Krishna Advani.

“The BTC Accord gave Bodoland its own council, and under the leadership of Hagrama Mohilary, development truly began. Institutions such as Bodoland University, the Central Institute of Technology, Kokrajhar Medical College and several other infrastructure projects are testimony to that journey,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister also referred to recent incidents of unrest in parts of the BTC area, praising the role of dialogue and community engagement in restoring calm.

“When tensions arose recently, the people of Bodoland chose discussion and understanding over conflict. Even while I was abroad in Davos, I was reassured by Hagrama Mohilary that the situation was under control, reflecting the maturity and unity of the people here,” Sarma said.

Announcing fresh support for youth entrepreneurship, Sarma said 15,000 youths willing to start businesses would receive financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each.

“Mohilary will submit the list, and the government will ensure the funds are released. Our aim is to empower youth and take Assam forward through inclusive growth,” he added.

He also said Assam’s cultural traditions, including Bagurumba, Bihu and Jhumur, would be showcased together at the national level.

“We want India to see Assam’s diversity as a shared cultural identity, not in fragments,” the chief minister said.

On the occasion, the BPF formally launched the implementation of its “five guarantees” announced ahead of the elections.

These include distribution of land pattas and financial assistance for youth, economically weaker sections, self-help groups, senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

Party leaders said the guarantees would be rolled out before the issuance of the election notification.

Addressing the gathering, Mohilary reaffirmed the BPF’s commitment to fully implementing every clause of the Bodo Accord.

“All communities in BTC are working together to make the region more peaceful, developed and inclusive. Our priority is to deliver what the people want - land rights, youth support, assistance for senior citizens and sustainable development,” he said.