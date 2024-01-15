BSF seizes 6.4 tonnes of sugar on Indo-Bangladesh border

Dhubri, Jan 15: The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized a huge quantity of sugar, worth Rs 2.56 lakh, that was being smuggled from India to Bangladesh through the Brahmaputra River.

The seizure was made on Sunday by the troops of 45 Battalion BSF, deployed under the Guwahati Frontier, during a boat patrolling near the Sukhchar-Khagrachar riverine channel in the South Salmara Mankachar district of Assam.

According to a BSF press release, the smugglers were trying to take advantage of the riverine area and the dense fog to transport the sugar across the border. However, the vigilant BSF troops foiled their attempt and seized 6400 kg of sugar, packed in 320 bags, from two country-made boats.