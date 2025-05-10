BSF reviews security along Assam-Bangladesh border in Dhubri amid Indo-Pak tensions

Dhubri, May 10: In light of rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Assam’s Dhubri district has once again come under the spotlight for its strategic importance.

The district, which shares an extensive land and riverine border with Bangladesh, recently witnessed a high-level security review led by Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, IPS, Additional Director General (ADG) of the Border Security Force (BSF), Eastern Command, Kolkata, a statement from the BSF on Saturday, said.

During his three-day visit to Assam, ADG Aggarwal assessed operational preparedness and the prevailing security situation along the Indo-Bangladesh international border in both Dhubri (Assam) and Coochbehar (West Bengal) districts.

On the first day of his tour, the ADG was received at Sector Headquarters Gopalpur by Inspector General (IG) of the Guwahati Frontier, Sukhdev Raj, along with senior field commanders.

Aggarwal was briefed on current developments along the border, including concerns stemming from internal instability in Bangladesh, the broader regional implications of Indo-Pak tensions, and the proactive steps being taken to prevent infiltration and cross-border crime.

Dhubri’s unique vulnerabilities—particularly its complex riverine terrain—were given special focus, as the area continues to pose operational challenges for border surveillance and management.

BSF officials highlighted ongoing efforts to secure the region while maintaining peace and reassurance among the local populace.

As part of the review, ADG Aggarwal visited key Border Out Posts (BOPs) along the Indo-Bangladesh border in both Dhubri and Coochbehar sectors.

During field interactions with BSF personnel, he evaluated the implementation of the border domination plan and assessed readiness levels to counter any potential threats.

He commended the Guwahati Frontier for its successful initiatives in curbing cross-border crimes and highlighted the continued importance of vigilance, inter-agency coordination, and public trust in maintaining border tranquillity.