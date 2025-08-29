BSF Jawan Rajib Nunia’s mortal remains brought home to Cachar

Silchar, Aug 29: Wrapped in the Tricolour, the body of Border Security Force (BSF) Constable (GD) Rajib Nunia was brought back to Doyapur village in Cachar on Friday — a somber homecoming for the 22-year-old who laid down his life while on duty in Jammu’s Akhnoor sector.

Rajib, who had joined the BSF barely two months ago, lost his life while on duty in Jammu after a watchtower collapsed during operational deployment.

As the coffin reached his home, grief swept through the narrow lanes of Doyapur.

Parents, siblings, relatives, and villagers wept inconsolably, their sorrow mingling with pride. His father, Rajendra Prasad Nunia, who runs a small stationery shop, and his mother, Indrabati Nunia, stood devastated, watching their son return not with dreams in his eyes but wrapped in the national flag.

His sisters clung to each other in anguish, while villagers raised slogans of respect, their voices trembling with emotion.

Rajib had left for his first posting in Jammu on July 14, full of hope and determination.

“He wanted to serve the country with courage,” a family member recalled. The BSF, in its tribute, hailed him as a “braveheart who made the supreme sacrifice with unwavering courage, commitment, and dedication.”

Cachar Deputy Commissioner Mridul Yadav, SSP Numal Mahatta, senior BSF officials, and hundreds of villagers gathered to pay their final respects.

Rajib’s brother, Raju Nunia, performed the last rites, at the Udharbond cremation ground, his hands trembling as he lit the funeral pyre at 10:51 am.



