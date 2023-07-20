BSF Jawan from Assam dies in Odisha

Guwahati, July 20: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan who hailed from Assam allegedly died of heart attack in Odisha on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Gokul Singha who was a resident of Kakaragaon in Chirang district of Assam.

The 33-year-old jawan passed away while he was on duty at Koraput camp. He is survived by his wife, 8-year-old daughter and his father.

Singha joined the forces in the year 2011. Reportedly, the 31 no. battalion offered last respects to the deceased jawan by firing three rounds of bullets.