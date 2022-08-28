BSF hands over five Bangladeshi nationals to Border Guards Bangladesh as goodwill gesture

Guwahati, Aug 28: The Border Security Force (BSF) Saturday handed over five Bangladeshi nationals, who had "inadvertently" crossed over to the Indian side from along the international border in Assam`s South Salmara Mankachar district, to the Border Guards Bangladesh.

The Bangladeshi nationals were detained by the BSF in Mankachar. Later they were handed over to the Border Guards Bangladesh on humanitarian grounds.

"These people crossed the international border inadvertently and were handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on humanitarian grounds as a goodwill gesture," BSF said in a statement.

Reports of Bangladeshi nationals crossing over the Indian sub-continent has surfaced earlier as well. Recently the District and Sessions court of South Salmara Mankachar district convicted two Bangladeshi nationals and sentenced them to five years imprisonment for entering India illegally. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each.