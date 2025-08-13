BSF Guwahati Frontier holds cycle rally at Patgaon for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga 2025’

Guwahati, Aug 13: As part of the series of events being undertaken to mark the “Har Ghar Tiranga -2025” campaign, the Border Security Force (BSF), Guwahati Frontier organised a cycle rally at Frontier Headquarters at Patgaon.

The rally was flagged off by Rajesh Kumar, Deputy Inspector General (PSO), officiating Inspector General, BSF Guwahati Frontier.

The rally began from the BSF campus at Patgaon proceeded via Accoland – Rani Road, covering a distance of 10 kilometres and concluded at the BSF campus.

As many as 214 participants, including officers, subordinate officers and Bordermen from the Frontier Headquarters BSF Guwahati, 1st Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), BSF Air Wing, and Composite Hospital Patgaon, took part in the rally.

Addressing the gathering, Rajesh Kumar emphasised that the motorcycle/cycle rally organized to instil a spirit of unity and patriotism among citizens and to inspire every Indian household to participate in the “Har Ghar Tiranga” movement by hoisting the national flag.

By

Staff Reporter