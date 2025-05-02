BSF foils wildlife smuggling bid in Dhubri, 202 non venomous snakes rescued

Dhubri, May 2: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday intercepted a smuggling attempt and rescued 202 Common Sand Boas, a species of non-venomous snake, from the Ghewmari border area in Dhubri. Two individuals from West Bengal were apprehended in connection with the incident.

The duo has been identified as Arif Mal and Talib Mal, residents of Marakpur village in Habra under Prithiba gram panchayat, North 24 Parganas.

They were caught by BSF jawans at the Sealdah Border Out Post with the snakes found concealed in sacks.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Arif and Talib, who claimed to lead a nomadic lifestyle, had been staying at a lodge in Dhubri town for several days.

Authorities suspect that the large number of rescued snakes indicates the involvement of a deeper nexus in illegal wildlife trade.









The arrested duo Arif Mal and Talib Mal, from West Bengal.





Further inquiry is underway to uncover the full extent of the trafficking network.

The rescued snakes have been handed over to the forest department for care, documentation and further procedures.

Both suspects were produced before the Dhubri Court on Friday. Investigations by forest officials and law enforcement agencies are ongoing to uncover the full extent of the smuggling operation.

The Common Sand Boa (Eryx johnii) is a non-venomous snake native to India, predominantly found in southern regions.

It is protected under Schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and its trafficking of the species is a punishable offence under Indian law.

The species is often targeted due to superstitious beliefs, its demand in the exotic pet market, and its alleged use in black magic practices.