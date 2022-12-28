BSF, Customs nab one with 17,000 suspected YABA tablets in Cachar

Silchar, Dec 28: Based on specific intelligence input regarding transportation of suspected YABA tablets along Katigorah- Kalain Road on NH-06 towards Meghalaya, men from BSF Field Intelligence Unit, Silchar, along with Karimganj Customs Division and Operations Team of 1 Battalion BSF conducted a joint operation and intercepted an Alto car carrying the suspected drugs near Hilara Railway crossing on Katigorah Kalain road.

A press release from the BSF, Cachar, and Mizoram Frontier, issued on Wednesday informed that after thorough frisking of the car, suspected Yaba Tablets concealed inside the left door of the car were recovered and seized and the driver of vehicle was also apprehended.



The release further stated that as per the estimated valuation of the seized Yaba tablets which were contained in 89 small packets - 68 blue and 21 black colour packets is approximately Rs 1,70,00,000.

The Alto car valuing Rs 2,00,000 and a Redmi android mobile phone worth Rs 7,000 were also seized summing up the total value of seized items to Rs 1,72,07,000 (approximately).

The apprehended person and seized items have been taken over by officials of Karimganj Customs Division for further legal action, the release stated.

