BSF Chief reviews Sribhumi's riverine security, conducts speedboat inspection

Sribhumi, March 19: Border Security Force (BSF) Director General (DG) Daljit Singh Chawdhary, on Wednesday, visited the Indo-Bangladesh border in Assam’s Sribhumi district to assess the security situation and review the operational preparedness of the troops.

Upon arrival, his aircraft landed at the local DSA playground, where he was welcomed with a traditional Assamese gamosa by senior officials, including the BSF Inspector General (IG), the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Mizoram-Cachar Frontier, local police officers, and BSF personnel.

Accompanied by a high-security convoy, DG Chawdhary later proceeded to the Border Outpost (BOP) at Steamerghat Camp near the international border.

As part of his inspection, the BSF chief also conducted a review of the 3.5-km unfenced riverine border along the Kushiyara River, travelling by speed boat to assess vulnerabilities and security measures in place.









BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary (AT Photo)

The visit came a day after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that 15 Bangladesh nationals had been sent back to their country through the district.

"Stern action against illegal infiltration. Continuing with their strict vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border, @sribhumipolice intercepted two Bangladeshi nationals and pushed them back," Sarma posted on social media, identifying the individuals as Irfan Khan and Nurul Afsar.

Later, the Chief Minister confirmed that 13 more Bangladeshi nationals were deported via Sutarkandi, reiterating the government’s firm stance on illegal immigration.

Sribhumi is home to one of Northeast’s three Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) along the Indo-Bangladesh border, the others being at Dawki in Meghalaya and Akhaura in Tripura.

The district, along with Cachar, Dhubri, and South Salmara-Mankachar, collectively shares a 267.5-km-long border with Bangladesh, making security operations in the region crucial.