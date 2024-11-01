BSF-BGB exchange Diwali greetings in Karimganj

Nilambazar, Nov 1: India’s Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) exchanged greetings and sweets along the international border at Sutarkandi-Shewla land port in Karimganj on the eve of Diwali.

The personnel of BSF’s 16th, 134th and 170th battalion under Mizoram and Cachar Frontier offered sweets to their Bangladesh counterparts belonging to the 19th and 52nd battalion of BGB under its Srimangal sector near pillar 1360 at the zero point of the international border.

The BSF and BGP have also exchanged greetings at the bordering points of Karimganj Stemarghat-Jakiganj, Latitill- Ironbridge under Patherkandi Circle and Katigorah -Tukergram in Cachar.

A BSF official said, “Our gesture will further strengthen India-Bangladesh ties and will help maintain cordial relations between the border forces of the two neighbouring countries.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrated Diwali eve with Army personnel at the 4 Corps Headquarters in Tezpur.

Initially, Singh was scheduled for a two-day trip to Arunachal Pradesh, intending to celebrate Diwali with Army personnel stationed along the Indo-China border. However, it was cancelled due to inclement weather.

The visit was expected to include the inauguration of a museum dedicated to the bravery of Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing, an esteemed Indian Army officer.