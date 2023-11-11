BSF-BGB exchange Diwali greetings in Karimganj

Karimganj, Nov 11:The India Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) exchanged greetings and sweets along the international border at Sutarkandi-Shewla land port in Karimganj on the eve of Diwali.

The personnel of BSF’s 7th battalion under Mizoram and Cachar Frontier offered sweets to their Bangladesh counterparts belonging to the 52nd battalion of BGB under its Srimangal sector near pillar 1360 at the zero point of the international border.

Meanwhile, the BSF and BGP have also exchanged greetings at the bordering points of Karimganj, Jakiganj, Latitill, and Ironbridge under Patherkandi Circle.

A BSF official said, “Our gesture will further strengthen India-Bangladesh ties and will help maintain cordial relations between the border forces of the two neighbouring countries.