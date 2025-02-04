BSF ADG assesses international border security situation in Coochbehar & Dhubri

Guwahati, Feb 4: Additional Director General (ADG) of Border Security Force's Eastern Command Ravi Gandhi reviewed the operational preparedness and prevailing security scenario along the Indo-Bangladesh international border in districts of Coochbehar (West Bengal) and Dhubri (Assam).

Gandhi on Monday visited various Border Outposts (BOPs) under the two sectors, interacted with field commanders, and assessed the day and night border domination plan."

He emphasised the optimal use of technology and advanced surveillance equipment to ensure round-the-clock border security, effectively counter potential threats, and curb border-related crimes," a statement said.

Reaffirming the BSF's commitment to maintaining peace and tranquillity along the international border, the ADG highlighted the significance of ensuring the safety and security of the local population.

During his visit, he interacted with local residents in border areas and urged them to extend their cooperation to BSF for effective safeguarding of the Indo-Bangladesh international border.

The review comes amidst a fresh row over border fencing works, even as the international border remains sensitive in the backdrop of the situation in the neighbouring country.

Three weeks back, New Delhi's envoy to Dhaka was summoned by Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Objections were raised over the fencing work and "related activities of the BSF."

Following that, Bangladesh's envoy to New Delhi was also summoned by MEA. He was told that India has been observing all protocols and agreements between the two governments and between the Border Security Force and Border Guard Bangladesh with regard to security measures at the border, including on fencing.

India also conveyed its expectation that all earlier understandings will be implemented by Bangladesh and that there will be a cooperative approach to combating cross-border crimes. The DG-level talks between the two border-guarding forces are slated to be held from February 17 to 20.





