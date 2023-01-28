84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Man stabbed to death with sharp weapon in Biswanath Chariali

By The Assam Tribune
Man stabbed to death with sharp weapon in Biswanath Chariali
X

Photo: PTI (Representational image)

Biswanath Chariali, Jan 28: A brutal murder incident took place at Jinjia Tea Estate in Assam's Biswanath Chariali on Friday night.

A 38-year-old man identified as Mohammad Muslim Mulla was brutally stabbed to death by unidentified miscreants when he was on his way to home.

Meanwhile, Biswanath District Additional Superintendent of Police Kulendranath Deka and Deputy Superintendent of Police Jayanta Barua reached the spot and are investigating the matter expeditiously. They further informed that the culprits would be identified and arrested at the earliest.


The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Man stabbed to death with sharp weapon in Biswanath Chariali

Biswanath Chariali, Jan 28: A brutal murder incident took place at Jinjia Tea Estate in Assam's Biswanath Chariali on Friday night.

A 38-year-old man identified as Mohammad Muslim Mulla was brutally stabbed to death by unidentified miscreants when he was on his way to home.

Meanwhile, Biswanath District Additional Superintendent of Police Kulendranath Deka and Deputy Superintendent of Police Jayanta Barua reached the spot and are investigating the matter expeditiously. They further informed that the culprits would be identified and arrested at the earliest.


The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X