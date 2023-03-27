Brown sugar worth Rs 2 cr seized in Cachar, two arrested

Silchar, March 27: Cachar police arrested two persons including a 50 year-old-woman and seized brown sugar contained in 33 soap boxes in a special operation at Sonabarighat bypass on Sunday evening.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta informed the media on Monday that the two arrested persons belonging to the same family are involved in the foul play of transport of drugs for a long time. The market value of the consignment measured over 500 grams is around Rs 2 crores. He informed that probe is being pressed for tracking further links in the racket.







