Brother duo arrested for running bike theft racket in Dhubri

Dhubri, Dec 20: Dhubri police busted a bike theft racket and arrested two brothers in the early hours of Wednesday, who were allegedly involved in stealing bikes from various parts of the town. The accused have been identified as Riazul Hoque and Saddam Hussain, residents of Athanir Char under the Bagribari area of the district.

According to the police, the racket came to light when a team of Dhubri PS town rider party, caught Saddam Hussain red-handed while he was trying to steal a bike in Dhubri town on Tuesday night. Upon interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in the racket and revealed the location of four other stolen bikes. He also named his brother Riazul Hoque as his accomplice, who was later arrested along with four stolen bikes from the Dharmasala area.

It was informed that the duo are seven brothers, out of which five are involved in this bike-stealing racket, which targets parked bikes in different areas of Dhubri District as well as its nearby areas and uses different tactics to unlock them. They would then sell the bikes at different places. The police have recovered the bikes from their possession and are investigating if they have any links with other bike thieves in the region.

The arrest of the brother duo has come as a relief for the residents of Dhubri town, who have been facing a surge in robbery cases in recent times. Robbers have not only targeted residences and vehicles but have also looted donation boxes from religious institutions.