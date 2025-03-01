Bridging the gap: Canopy rope bridges to reunite gibbons at Hollongapar Sanctuary

Jorhat, March 1: In the heart of Assam’s Hoollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary, a silent reunion is set to unfold high above the forest floor.

For decades, a railway line running through the sanctuary had divided gibbon families, restricting their movement and disrupting natural breeding.

But now, three newly installed rope canopy bridges, inspired by a successful model in China, offer hope for these endangered primates.

This ambitious project, led by the Assam Forest Department with technical support from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and the Guwahati Mountaineering Institute, aims to reconnect the fragmented gibbon population.

The railway line, once an unconquerable barrier, had left several gibbon families stranded on either side, preventing them from forming new groups.

With the installation of these bridges, conservationists hope the isolated primates will gradually adapt to their new pathways.

The high-quality mountain climbing ropes, imported from Germany, were used to construct the canopy bridges.

Under the supervision of experts, the bridges are suspended above the railway line, mimicking the natural tree canopy that once existed.

Wildlife researchers believe the gibbons, known for their agility and canopy-dwelling lifestyle, will eventually use the bridges to cross over.

"As a researcher from WII, I am here to study the project’s progress. We are also working alongside Jeet Gogoi, an expert from the Guwahati Mountaineering Institute. The design we have implemented is called a double artificial canopy rope bridge, the same model used in China’s Hainan province for the Hainan gibbon after a typhoon destroyed part of the forest canopy. In Hainan, it took 176 days for the gibbons to adapt and start using the bridge", an expert from WII explained.

For years, the natural bridges formed by towering trees allowed gibbons to traverse the sanctuary freely. However, deforestation and the railway line’s construction led to the loss of these connections, leaving the gibbons stranded.

This fragmentation resulted in a decline in breeding, as gibbons do not mate within their own family groups.

With the new canopy bridges, researchers believe the primates will slowly regain mobility, leading to healthier genetic diversity within the population.

"However, the challenge here is different—our bridge spans a railway track, and the noise from passing trains may make the gibbons hesitant. It could take more or less time for them to use the bridge, but we will monitor their movements through camera traps. Currently, 4-5 gibbon families are isolated on either side, and this initiative is crucial for their survival. In the long run, artificial canopy bridges alone won’t be enough; we need to focus on reforestation, particularly near the Bhogdoi River, to restore natural connectivity between the forest patches,” he added.

To ensure the success of the initiative, camera traps will be installed along the rope bridges to monitor movement patterns.

Conservationists will also introduce creepers and natural foliage around the bridges, making them appear more like natural tree branches to encourage the gibbons to use them.

The project, funded with assistance from the Northeast Frontier Railway, marks a significant step in wildlife conservation. It not only aims to facilitate the movement of Hoolock gibbons but also serves as a model for future conservation strategies in fragmented forests.

As the days pass, researchers eagerly wait for the first gibbon to take the leap of faith onto the rope bridge.