‘Bridges, schools, jobs’: CM pushes BJP’s development agenda in BTR's Tamulpur

Guwahati, Aug 3: Continuing his campaign trail for the second straight day in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated his development pitch ahead of the upcoming September council polls, on Sunday.

Reaffirming the BJP’s development agenda at a public gathering in Kumarikata, Tamulpur, , the Chief Minister stated, “The BTR needs bridges, schools, and colleges. If candidates from all communities in Assam are getting government jobs in a free and transparent manner, the same must happen in BTR. The BJP will ensure inclusive growth and build a prosperous BTR where everyone lives as first-class citizens.”

Sarma also clarified the party’s stance on regional political rivals. “We have no issue with the UPPL or the BPF—but our love and loyalty are with the BJP. What matters most to us is the development of the region,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that the BTC election notification is likely to be issued after August 20, with polls expected to conclude before Durga Puja. “After Durga Puja, we will work together for the Assembly elections. Our focus is: First BTR, then Dispur,” he said.

On the issue of eviction drives being carried out across the state, Sarma sought to reassure residents of Angarkata of Tamulpur district and other BTR areas.

“As long as Himanta Biswa Sarma is the Chief Minister of Assam, no Indian or Assamese person will be harmed. If anything happens to you, I will be there. Identifying who should be evicted is a matter for another department with separate mechanisms—but genuine Indian citizens and Assamese people will never be evicted,” he said.

The Chief Minister also reiterated the BJP’s commitment to welfare schemes such as Orunodoi and Nijut Moina, underlining them as key pillars of the party’s development model in the region.