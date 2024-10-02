Bridges of unity: Silchar celebrates Mahalaya amidst tradition & remembrance

Silchar, Oct 2: The twin bridges over the Barak River at Sadarghat and Annapurna Ghat were transformed into a sea of people this Mahalaya morning, as locals gathered to invoke the blessings of Goddess Durga ahead of the much-anticipated Durga Puja, on Wednesday.

The scene was electric as families and friends thronged the bridges - an age-old tradition that has drawn crowds year after year.

The historic Sadarghat Bridge has long been the focal point for Mahalaya celebrations in Silchar, and the newer bridge, Annapurna Ghat, opened to the public in 2019, only intensified the festive atmosphere.

On this auspicious day, people of all ages arose before dawn to make their way to the bridges, eager to participate in the rituals.

“This is the only day when such a gathering occurs! The charm and ambiance of Mahalaya compel us to stay awake and come to the bridge,” shared a local resident.

Mahalaya marks the end of Pitripaksha and the beginning of Devipaksha, celebrated about a week prior to Durga Puja.

This day is significant for performing the holy tarpan rituals, where men pay homage to their ancestors. The morning is also synonymous with the broadcast of Mahishashurmarddini, resonating in the iconic voice of the late Birendra Krishna Bhadra, which adds to the day’s sacred significance.

This year, Silchar witnessed a poignant moment as over 200 individuals gathered at Annapurna Ghat to perform the holy tarpan in memory of a trainee doctor from RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, who was tragically raped and murdered two months prior.

Nitish Bhattacharjee, a prominent figure among the group, expressed the sentiment behind the gathering.

“This is not just about the killed lady doctor in Kolkata. A similar incident occurred in Dhing, Assam, and such tragedies are surfacing almost daily. We have made a humble effort to pray for her eternal peace and demand justice. We also honour all women who have fallen victim to such heinous crimes across the country,” he said.

The outpouring of support and unity was echoed by the community, with reactions varying among generations.

Amit Chaudhury, a local teenager, noted the changing dynamics, saying, “What was believed to be a tradition has now become a fashion statement. For the new generation, dawn represents a time for freedom and showcasing our riding talents. Many come out without knowing the significance of Mahalaya, yet the hope for brighter days drives us to welcome the much-awaited Durga Puja.”

For Jadhav Paul, an elderly resident, Mahalaya signifies the onset of celebrations. “The dawn heralds the fragrance of festivities, which is why so many rush to the bridge. It’s about embracing the festive spirit and immersing in joy for the days to come,” he reflected.

As Silchar prepares for the upcoming Durga Puja, the vibrant gatherings on the bridges highlight not only a rich cultural tradition but also a shared sense of community and remembrance.