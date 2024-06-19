Bridge collapses over Jinjiram River, severing Dhubri and Goalpara connection

Dhubri, June 19: The Pamerbela Bridge, an important link between Dhubri and Goalpara districts, has collapsed over the Jinjiram River, causing major disruptions to the area.

The collapse has cut off a key route used by locals for daily travel and the transportation of goods. This is particularly hard on students who now struggle to reach their schools and colleges and on people who need regular medical care due to reduced access to healthcare facilities.

Residents in the Fakirganj area, where the bridge connected Dhubri and Goalpara districts, are facing significant challenges. The Jinjiram River, known for its steep stream and sudden surges during heavy rains, has made the situation worse.

Local people are upset with the administration for not taking quick action after the bridge collapse. They are calling for urgent steps to restore the connection and support the affected communities. It is crucial for officials to address these immediate needs and plan for long-term solutions to prevent such incidents in the future.

The collapse of the Pamerbela Bridge has not only disrupted daily life but has also created stress and anxiety among residents, highlighting the need for prompt and effective response from authorities.