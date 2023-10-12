BREAKING: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma targeted in chilling poster warning

Guwahati, Oct 12: In a shocking incident, some unknown miscreants have issued a menacing threat against Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by means of posters.

The threatening posters were seen in the Aggyathuri area in Kamrup district, near Ganesh Mandir, which falls within the former Jalukbari constituency and is now part of Hajo.





The posters, adorned with text in the Assamese language, conveyed a chilling message: "Himanta Biswa Sarma, you are engaging in actions detrimental to Assam, and you should now cease these actions immediately or else you will be killed."





The death threat emerges in the wake of a series of controversies involving the Assam Chief Minister and his wife, which have attracted significant attention and debate within the state.







