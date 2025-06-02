Brahmaputra, tributaries overflow amidst IMD's heavy rain warning

Guwahati, June 2: The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Monday with the water levels rising in many parts of the state, officials said.

At present, the mighty Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at Dibrugarh and Nimatighat. Its tributaries Dhansiri at Numaligarh and Kopili at Kampur are flowing above the danger level.

The Barak is flowing above the danger mark at Badarpur Ghat, while its tributary Kushiyara at Sribhumi and Katakhal in Matizuri are also flowing above the danger mark, a report from Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

The situation may worsen in the coming days as the India Meteorological Department's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati has said that moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places of Assam, while heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places.

At present, 764 villages are under water and 3,524.38 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA said.

The administration has been operating 155 relief camps and relief distribution centres in 12 districts, taking care of 10,272 displaced people at present.

The authorities have distributed 1,090.08 quintals of rice, 284.63 quintals of dal, 952.76 quintals of salt and 4,726.26 litres of mustard oil among the flood victims of the state during the last 24 hours.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in many districts across the state.

The situation is likely to worsen for the people living in low-lying and river bank areas due to continued heavy rainfall in the state and neighbouring areas, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma cautioned on Sunday evening.

The total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood and landslides has increased to 10, the ASDMA report said.

