Brahmaputra Lit Fest kicks off from Feb 6 at the New Delhi World Book Fair

Guwahati, Jan. 22: The Brahmaputra Literature Festival (BLF) will kick off on February 6 at the Author's Corner, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, bringing together the best of Assam and Northeast’s literary talent.

Organised by Adharxila Trust, Assam, the three-day festival aims to showcase regional writing and culture, while fostering connections with the rest of the nation, neighbouring countries, and the global literary community.

Taking place as part of the “Festival of Festivals” at the New Delhi World Book Fair, the BLF will feature four sessions daily, starting at 3 pm.

These sessions will delve into a diverse range of topics, including fiction, poetry, translations, children’s books, graphic novels, music, food, publishing, and international exchanges.

Notable speakers and moderators at the festival include renowned figures such as Karma Paljor, Mitra Phukan, Arup Kumar Dutta, and Maitrayee Patar.

The event is expected to reflect a broad spectrum of literary, industry, and cultural perspectives, making it an inclusive platform for both Northeast communities and a global audience.

The festival’s objectives include promoting dialogue between authors from the Northeast and beyond, fostering a culturally enriched society, and strengthening the relationship between the region, the rest of India, and the global literary community.

The festival also aims to bridge literary and cultural divides by encouraging interactions between authors, readers, performers, and publishers.