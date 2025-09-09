Brahmaputra fury swallows land, homes at Biswanath Ghat; 5,000 villagers in distress

Biswanath Chariali, Sept 9: The Biswanath Ghat, situated in the Biswanath circle, is facing a severe threat from relentless riverbank erosion. The mighty Brahmaputra has unleashed its fury, swallowing farmland, homes, and cultural landmarks, leaving nearly 5,000 villagers in distress.

The relentless erosion has already devoured extensive tracts of land, spanning from historic villages to newer settlements, displacing communities and threatening livelihoods.

The Biswanath Ghat river police station, along with several temples and heritage sites, now faces imminent danger. Concerned citizens fear that without immediate intervention, the situation may spiral out of control.

“The erosion here is worsening every day, and no one has come to properly check on it. Our forefathers farmed here, but now the land has vanished. We can’t grow anything anymore, and we don’t even know if we’ll have a place to stay tomorrow as the river keeps eating away at our homes,” lamented a villager.

Another resident highlighted the intensity of the Brahmaputra’s current, which is now directly threatening the ghat and surrounding structures.

“Houses have already been washed away. People have lost their land and their livelihoods. We raised our concerns with MLA Promod Borthakur, who assured us of action. We also heard that an embankment project was approved by the Water Resources Department along with NABARD. Our appeal is to begin that work from Biswanath Ghat itself because this area has many temples and significant structures,” the local said.

He added that the devastation is particularly severe during heavy rains, when the river swells and erosion accelerates. “On the western side of Bishwanath Ghat alone, around 2–3 km of land has already disappeared. Whatever little land remains, we are struggling to farm and survive on it.”

The erosion has sparked urgent calls from villagers and civic groups for the intervention of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Bishwanath MLA Promod Borthakur, and the district administration.

They demand swift preventive measures, including embankments and riverbank protection, to save Biswanath Ghat and the thousands whose livelihoods depend on it.