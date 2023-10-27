Brahmaputra erosion: Villagers seek divine intervention

Dhubri, Oct 27: As the mighty Brahmaputra River continues to erode their land and livelihood, hundreds of villagers from Bashmura village under the Fakirganj Area of Dhubri District turned to Allah for help on Friday.

The villagers said that they have been neglected by the government and the administration, as their repeated requests for assistance have been ignored. They said that they have not benefited from any government scheme to stop soil erosion in the riverine village, which has been suffering from the Brahmaputra's onslaught for years. They said that the river has claimed many valuable assets, including several villages as well as educational institutions, in the Fakirganj area.

"We have no hope left except in Allah," said Alhaj Abu Taleb Miah, a senior citizen and one of the participants in the prayer. He said that the erosion has caused countless tragedies and that many people have lost their homes and lands due to the river's rage. He said that the villagers have no other choice but to trust in their faith and pray to Allah for compassion.

The prayer meeting was attended by people from the entire region who showed their support for the affected villagers. They also appealed to the government and the authorities to take urgent and effective steps to prevent further erosion and provide relief and rehabilitation to the victims.