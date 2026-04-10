Brahmaputra erosion threatens village in Majuli, residents spend sleepless nights

Jorhat, Apr 10: With the onset of the monsoon, riverbank erosion has intensified in Majuli, raising alarm among riverine communities.

Regarded as the heart of Sattriya culture, the river island is once again under threat as large swathes of land continue to be eaten away by the Brahmaputra.

In previous years, many families have been rendered homeless, losing both their houses and agricultural land to the river.





The situation has turned particularly grim in Chamguri village, where erosion has taken a devastating form.

Residents say they are now forced to stay awake through the night, monitoring the advancing river as their homes—built with years of effort—face the imminent risk of being washed away.

A poultry farm has already been completely engulfed by the river, underscoring the severity of the crisis. The fear is so intense that villagers have abandoned sleep to keep vigil over their properties.

“The erosion has come very close to our home. We built this house just last year. A similar situation had occurred before Bihu last year as well. The government had assured us of erosion control measures, which is why we constructed our home near the riverbank,” said one affected resident.

Despite the worsening situation, locals allege that no officials from the concerned department or the administration have visited the affected area so far.

“Even after contacting the authorities, they cited election duty and failed to respond. We are spending sleepless nights. A poultry farm has already been washed away, and no one from the Brahmaputra Board has come here. I urge the Chief Minister to provide us with a safe place to live,” she added.