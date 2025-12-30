Brahmaputra erosion threatens historic Ramkha Pith, Ajan Peer Durgah in Sivasagar

Sivasagar, Dec 30: Continuous erosion on the southern bank of the river Brahmaputra between Desangmukh and Dikhowmukh has sent alarm bells ringing among the residents of the riverine villages, even as the situation poses a threat to two historic pilgrimage sites – the Ramkha Pith at Deogharia on the western bank of the river Dikhow and the Ajan Peer Durgah on the eastern side of the river.

The local people of Aphala, Saraipora, Alimur, Saraguri, Dikhowmukh, and Rupohimukh say that local MLA Akhil Gogoi and the government officers have often given assurances that a composite and comprehensive plan to solve the problem would be taken up, but that has not yet materialised.

In another development, Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita visited the Harijans (safai workers) in Sivasagar on Sunday and exchanged views with them along with taking stock of their problems.

Harijans of Sivasagar, Nazira, Simaluguri, Jaysagar, and Mariani were present at the discussion.

The Union Minister of State announced that he will take steps to solve the financial problems faced by the safai workers for a long time.

He also asked the Harijans whether they have Aadhaar cards, Ayushman cards, ration cards, etc., and urged upon them to take advantage of these facilities.

He said that the BJP government is always ready to help the poor and meritorious students and provide assistance in times of need.

After interacting with the people of the Harijan Colony, Margherita distributed school bags to some local children. The minister then had lunch with the Harijans.